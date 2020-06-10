803 7TH STREET N

Amenities
Historic 1900 Romantic Bungalow restored to its original beauty. Offering upscale furnishings, beautiful hardwood floors & Mahogany ceiling beams & builtins. Open LR/DR concept, 2 cozy bedrooms & 2 full baths. Fully equipped kitchen with unique bar for coffee, etc...Washer/Dryer, private deck & patio with grill as well as a wonderful large front porch. In Historic Uptown, walking distance to great restaurants, bars, shopping, coffee shops & 3 beautiful parks. Approx 1 mile from downtown St. Pete, new pier & beach, galleries, museums & great restaurants. Available short term and long term.