Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

803 7TH STREET N

803 7th Street North · (727) 452-0068
Location

803 7th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Historic 1900 Romantic Bungalow restored to its original beauty. Offering upscale furnishings, beautiful hardwood floors & Mahogany ceiling beams & builtins. Open LR/DR concept, 2 cozy bedrooms & 2 full baths. Fully equipped kitchen with unique bar for coffee, etc...Washer/Dryer, private deck & patio with grill as well as a wonderful large front porch. In Historic Uptown, walking distance to great restaurants, bars, shopping, coffee shops & 3 beautiful parks. Approx 1 mile from downtown St. Pete, new pier & beach, galleries, museums & great restaurants. Available short term and long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 7TH STREET N have any available units?
803 7TH STREET N has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 7TH STREET N have?
Some of 803 7TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 7TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
803 7TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 7TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 803 7TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 803 7TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 803 7TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 803 7TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 7TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 7TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 803 7TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 803 7TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 803 7TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 803 7TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 7TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
