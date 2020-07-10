All apartments in St. Petersburg
800 8TH STREET N

800 8th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

800 8th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Historic Roser Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First floor unit, 2,292 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, in a charming historic uptown neighborhood. A light and bright open floor plan, accented by high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The open and airy kitchen features stainless steel appliances The large master bedroom has double closets and the en-suite bath features a walk-in-shower as well as a jetted tub. Enjoy views of the tree lined streets from a spacious front porch, or grill on the large deck at the back of the home. The yard has mature trees and landscaping, and is fenced for your privacy with more than enough room for your dog to run. There is also private parking for 2 vehicles. This beautiful unit is just 5 minutes from downtown, the waterfront and everything St Petersburg has to offer. 1st Month's rent ($2800), security deposit ($2800) and any pet deposits are due before or at the time of move in. Lessee will be required to show proof of renter's insurance before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 8TH STREET N have any available units?
800 8TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 8TH STREET N have?
Some of 800 8TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 8TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
800 8TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 8TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 8TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 800 8TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 800 8TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 800 8TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 8TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 8TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 800 8TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 800 8TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 800 8TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 800 8TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 8TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

