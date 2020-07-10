800 8TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First floor unit, 2,292 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, in a charming historic uptown neighborhood. A light and bright open floor plan, accented by high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The open and airy kitchen features stainless steel appliances The large master bedroom has double closets and the en-suite bath features a walk-in-shower as well as a jetted tub. Enjoy views of the tree lined streets from a spacious front porch, or grill on the large deck at the back of the home. The yard has mature trees and landscaping, and is fenced for your privacy with more than enough room for your dog to run. There is also private parking for 2 vehicles. This beautiful unit is just 5 minutes from downtown, the waterfront and everything St Petersburg has to offer. 1st Month's rent ($2800), security deposit ($2800) and any pet deposits are due before or at the time of move in. Lessee will be required to show proof of renter's insurance before move-in.