Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
768 Newton Avenue South
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:25 PM

768 Newton Avenue South

768 Newton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

768 Newton Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Newton Avenue South have any available units?
768 Newton Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 768 Newton Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
768 Newton Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Newton Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 Newton Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 768 Newton Avenue South offer parking?
No, 768 Newton Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 768 Newton Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 Newton Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Newton Avenue South have a pool?
No, 768 Newton Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 768 Newton Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 768 Newton Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Newton Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 Newton Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 768 Newton Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 768 Newton Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

