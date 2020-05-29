All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7670 8TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7670 8TH STREET N
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

7670 8TH STREET N

7670 8th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7670 8th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Corner lot and fenced yard. Washer and dryer included. Laundry room inside. Walk-in pantry off the kitchen. Newer appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7670 8TH STREET N have any available units?
7670 8TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7670 8TH STREET N have?
Some of 7670 8TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7670 8TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
7670 8TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7670 8TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 7670 8TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7670 8TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 7670 8TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 7670 8TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7670 8TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7670 8TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 7670 8TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 7670 8TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 7670 8TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 7670 8TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7670 8TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus