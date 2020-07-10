Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
759 90th Ave North
759 90th Ave North
759 90th Avenue North
Location
759 90th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
High end upgrades Remodeled - Property Id: 181570
Beautiful upgrades Granite Solid wood cabinets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/181570p
Property Id 181570
(RLNE5339401)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 759 90th Ave North have any available units?
759 90th Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 759 90th Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
759 90th Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 90th Ave North pet-friendly?
No, 759 90th Ave North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 759 90th Ave North offer parking?
No, 759 90th Ave North does not offer parking.
Does 759 90th Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 90th Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 90th Ave North have a pool?
No, 759 90th Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 759 90th Ave North have accessible units?
No, 759 90th Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 759 90th Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 90th Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 90th Ave North have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 90th Ave North does not have units with air conditioning.
