Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

7510 Sunshine Skyway Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

7510 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Welcome to Paradise! Wake up every morning to breathtaking views of Tampa Bay in your own piece of paradise! Have your morning coffee on your patio over looking Tampa Bay! This elegant one bedroom townhome has a large master suite with a full en-suite & walk in closet as well as a full second guest bath & indoor laundry. Rear patio spans the length of the living room & master bedroom & there is also a private front patio off the kitchen. Just a short distance to our beautiful powder sand beaches & steps to the pool! This serene secluded waterfront complex boasts beautifully landscaped grounds close to walking trails & with convenient access to many amenities.
No need to haul your laundry to a laundry facility, this home has it's own washer & dryer! There is also additional shared storage in the building, one covered parking spot for you & additional onsite parking for your guests, a waterfront pool, fishing pier, tennis courts & clubhouse. Kayak/paddle board storage & bicycle storage also available. Don't wait, this will not last long! Welcome to Paradise!!
$40 Background Check Fee $130 Assoc Application Fee. $250 non-refundable exit cleaning fee due with deposits & first & last rent. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have any available units?
7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have?
Some of 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers parking.
Does 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has a pool.
Does 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have accessible units?
No, 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has units with dishwashers.
