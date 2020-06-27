7510 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bike storage tennis court

Welcome to Paradise! Wake up every morning to breathtaking views of Tampa Bay in your own piece of paradise! Have your morning coffee on your patio over looking Tampa Bay! This elegant one bedroom townhome has a large master suite with a full en-suite & walk in closet as well as a full second guest bath & indoor laundry. Rear patio spans the length of the living room & master bedroom & there is also a private front patio off the kitchen. Just a short distance to our beautiful powder sand beaches & steps to the pool! This serene secluded waterfront complex boasts beautifully landscaped grounds close to walking trails & with convenient access to many amenities.

No need to haul your laundry to a laundry facility, this home has it's own washer & dryer! There is also additional shared storage in the building, one covered parking spot for you & additional onsite parking for your guests, a waterfront pool, fishing pier, tennis courts & clubhouse. Kayak/paddle board storage & bicycle storage also available. Don't wait, this will not last long! Welcome to Paradise!!

$40 Background Check Fee $130 Assoc Application Fee. $250 non-refundable exit cleaning fee due with deposits & first & last rent. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS.