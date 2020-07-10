All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:00 AM

744 36th Ave. S

744 36th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

744 36th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 3bedroom 1 bath located in desirable Lake Maggiore/Coquina Key area. Split bedroom floor plan with master bedroom on opposite side of the home. Large fenced backyard with plenty of shade!!
3 Bedroom 1 bath in desirable Lake Maggiore/Coquina Key area. Large fenced backyard. Split bedroom with master bedroom on opposite side of the home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 36th Ave. S have any available units?
744 36th Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 36th Ave. S have?
Some of 744 36th Ave. S's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 36th Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
744 36th Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 36th Ave. S pet-friendly?
No, 744 36th Ave. S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 744 36th Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 744 36th Ave. S offers parking.
Does 744 36th Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 36th Ave. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 36th Ave. S have a pool?
No, 744 36th Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 744 36th Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 744 36th Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 744 36th Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 36th Ave. S does not have units with dishwashers.

