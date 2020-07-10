7435 15th Street North

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,299/month OR 7 months @ $1,349/month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 1,052 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1955
Property Type: Single Family
Construction: Wood-Frame
Floors: 1 Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range
Parking: 1 Car attached Garage
Laundry: Yes
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: First, Last, Security
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
Click on the following link to submit application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!