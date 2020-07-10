7435 15th Street North

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,299/month OR 7 months @ $1,349/month

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 1,052 Sq.ft.

Year Built: 1955

Property Type: Single Family

Construction: Wood-Frame

Floors: 1 Story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range

Parking: 1 Car attached Garage

Laundry: Yes

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: First, Last, Security

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC



Click on the following link to submit application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!