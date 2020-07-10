All apartments in St. Petersburg
7435 15th Street North
7435 15th Street North

7435 15th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7435 15th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,299/month OR 7 months @ $1,349/month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 1,052 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1955
Property Type: Single Family
Construction: Wood-Frame
Floors: 1 Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range
Parking: 1 Car attached Garage
Laundry: Yes
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: First, Last, Security
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC

Click on the following link to submit application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 15th Street North have any available units?
7435 15th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7435 15th Street North have?
Some of 7435 15th Street North's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 15th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
7435 15th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 15th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7435 15th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 7435 15th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 7435 15th Street North offers parking.
Does 7435 15th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7435 15th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 15th Street North have a pool?
No, 7435 15th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 7435 15th Street North have accessible units?
No, 7435 15th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 7435 15th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7435 15th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.

