7401 1st Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Pool Home In The Historic Park Street Neighborhood - Unique Historic Park Street Neighborhood of La Vista.



Lease Terms:6 months - 12 months



New downstairs HVAC System with new duct work, 19 brand new windows and lease includes Lawn Care, Pool Care, Water Softener, Water/Sewer/Garbage, Interior and Exterior Pest Control and Wifi.



This classic 2 story home has no shortage of charm and character from its high ceilings, period built-ins, traditional wide molding to its original glass doorknobs. Enter the home from the welcoming front porch into the open living room showcasing a decorative fireplace, baby grand piano and beamed ceilings. Off the living room is the formal dining room with French doors leading out to the private courtyard highlighting an in-ground pool and covered porch. The private office off the living room features French doors, executive office furniture and peaceful views of the courtyard. The large kitchen has plenty of counter space, storage and stainless-steel appliances. The mudroom/indoor laundry area are off the back entrance of the home and includes both a washer and dryer. This home offers natural gas appliances and apron parking along with plenty of street parking. Each of the 3 bedrooms have en-suite baths, large closets and an abundance of light. The upstairs master suite offers a walk-in closet, sitting area, bath with soaking tub and 3 additional storage spaces. Conveniently located just over the bridge from Treasure Island, walking distance to the beautiful Sunset Park, NY Style Bagel shop and convenience store, a 5-minute drive to the sandy Gulf beaches and a short drive to downtown St. Pete & Gulfport.



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental is subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.



