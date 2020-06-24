All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7401 1st Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7401 1st Avenue N
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

7401 1st Avenue N

7401 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7401 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Pool Home In The Historic Park Street Neighborhood - Unique Historic Park Street Neighborhood of La Vista.

Lease Terms:6 months - 12 months

New downstairs HVAC System with new duct work, 19 brand new windows and lease includes Lawn Care, Pool Care, Water Softener, Water/Sewer/Garbage, Interior and Exterior Pest Control and Wifi.

This classic 2 story home has no shortage of charm and character from its high ceilings, period built-ins, traditional wide molding to its original glass doorknobs. Enter the home from the welcoming front porch into the open living room showcasing a decorative fireplace, baby grand piano and beamed ceilings. Off the living room is the formal dining room with French doors leading out to the private courtyard highlighting an in-ground pool and covered porch. The private office off the living room features French doors, executive office furniture and peaceful views of the courtyard. The large kitchen has plenty of counter space, storage and stainless-steel appliances. The mudroom/indoor laundry area are off the back entrance of the home and includes both a washer and dryer. This home offers natural gas appliances and apron parking along with plenty of street parking. Each of the 3 bedrooms have en-suite baths, large closets and an abundance of light. The upstairs master suite offers a walk-in closet, sitting area, bath with soaking tub and 3 additional storage spaces. Conveniently located just over the bridge from Treasure Island, walking distance to the beautiful Sunset Park, NY Style Bagel shop and convenience store, a 5-minute drive to the sandy Gulf beaches and a short drive to downtown St. Pete & Gulfport.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.
Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental is subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.

(RLNE4675008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 1st Avenue N have any available units?
7401 1st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 1st Avenue N have?
Some of 7401 1st Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 1st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7401 1st Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 1st Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 1st Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 7401 1st Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 7401 1st Avenue N offers parking.
Does 7401 1st Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7401 1st Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 1st Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 7401 1st Avenue N has a pool.
Does 7401 1st Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 7401 1st Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 1st Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 1st Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus