Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
735 20th Avenue South - Front
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

735 20th Avenue South - Front

735 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

735 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four bedroom two bath house located in South St. Petersburg Florida.
Newly renovated home: new carpet, floors and fresh paint. Washer/dryer connections.

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Nina a text or call at (813) 419-0938

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
You can go to our website MomentumRentalsFL.com and click on "APPLY NOW." Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you are not qualified.

There is a $75 application fee for the first adult and $50 for each adult after.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
You will pay first month up front along with your security deposit and a pet fee if applicable. All move in fees must be paid in full before you can move in and must be in the form of a cashiers check or money order.

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown andspayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 20th Avenue South - Front have any available units?
735 20th Avenue South - Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 20th Avenue South - Front have?
Some of 735 20th Avenue South - Front's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 20th Avenue South - Front currently offering any rent specials?
735 20th Avenue South - Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 20th Avenue South - Front pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 20th Avenue South - Front is pet friendly.
Does 735 20th Avenue South - Front offer parking?
No, 735 20th Avenue South - Front does not offer parking.
Does 735 20th Avenue South - Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 20th Avenue South - Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 20th Avenue South - Front have a pool?
No, 735 20th Avenue South - Front does not have a pool.
Does 735 20th Avenue South - Front have accessible units?
No, 735 20th Avenue South - Front does not have accessible units.
Does 735 20th Avenue South - Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 20th Avenue South - Front does not have units with dishwashers.
