Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath solid block home with a large screened enclosure and large yard. This property has been freshly painted on the inside and is ready to move in. The front porch and back porch are very nice areas to sit and relax. minutes from the beach, shopping, and schools. Dont miss your chance to see this one!!