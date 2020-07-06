Rent Calculator
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
734 21ST
734 21st Ave S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
734 21st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Second Floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment with a wall of windows letting in all the great Florida sun shine. Bartlett park at the end of the street
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 21ST have any available units?
734 21ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 734 21ST currently offering any rent specials?
734 21ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 21ST pet-friendly?
No, 734 21ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 734 21ST offer parking?
No, 734 21ST does not offer parking.
Does 734 21ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 21ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 21ST have a pool?
No, 734 21ST does not have a pool.
Does 734 21ST have accessible units?
No, 734 21ST does not have accessible units.
Does 734 21ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 21ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 21ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 21ST does not have units with air conditioning.
