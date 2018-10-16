Rent Calculator
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7334 4TH AVENUE N
7334 4th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
7334 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful updated home in a great location. Quiet brick streets and a huge yard. The large rooms in this house make it suitable for any type of furniture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
7334 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 7334 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7334 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
7334 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7334 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 7334 4TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 7334 4TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7334 4TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 7334 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 7334 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7334 4TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
