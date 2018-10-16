All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7334 4TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7334 4TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

7334 4TH AVENUE N

7334 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7334 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful updated home in a great location. Quiet brick streets and a huge yard. The large rooms in this house make it suitable for any type of furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
7334 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 7334 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7334 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
7334 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7334 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 7334 4TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 7334 4TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7334 4TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 7334 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 7334 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7334 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7334 4TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus