Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
733 3rd Street N
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:16 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
733 3rd Street N
733 3rd Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
733 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY ! WALK TO ALL OF DOWNTOWN CONVENIENCES !!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 3rd Street N have any available units?
733 3rd Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 733 3rd Street N currently offering any rent specials?
733 3rd Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 3rd Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 3rd Street N is pet friendly.
Does 733 3rd Street N offer parking?
No, 733 3rd Street N does not offer parking.
Does 733 3rd Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 3rd Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 3rd Street N have a pool?
No, 733 3rd Street N does not have a pool.
Does 733 3rd Street N have accessible units?
No, 733 3rd Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 733 3rd Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 3rd Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 3rd Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 3rd Street N does not have units with air conditioning.
