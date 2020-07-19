All apartments in St. Petersburg
720 10TH STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

720 10TH STREET N

720 10th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

720 10th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bottom right apartment. Cozy and quite neighborhood fenced in front yard. Parking available in front, Walking distance to St. Anthony's and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 10TH STREET N have any available units?
720 10TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 10TH STREET N have?
Some of 720 10TH STREET N's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 10TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
720 10TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 10TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 720 10TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 720 10TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 720 10TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 720 10TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 10TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 10TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 720 10TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 720 10TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 720 10TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 720 10TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 10TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
