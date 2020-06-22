All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
701 4th Ave S
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:47 PM

701 4th Ave S

701 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

701 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

2 beds/ 2.5 baths 1,225 sqft Renovated Townhouse, in a Downtown St Pete! - Beautiful townhome located in Downtown St. Petersburg!! Townhouse has hardwood floors, high ceilings, central ac, carpeted bedrooms, w/d hookups, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Located right in downtown, so you are walking distance from great shops, restaurants, and all the great DTSP amenities. Also easy access to I-275. Call today!!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3443358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 4th Ave S have any available units?
701 4th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 4th Ave S have?
Some of 701 4th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 4th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
701 4th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 4th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 4th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 701 4th Ave S offer parking?
No, 701 4th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 701 4th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 4th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 4th Ave S have a pool?
No, 701 4th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 701 4th Ave S have accessible units?
Yes, 701 4th Ave S has accessible units.
Does 701 4th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 4th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
