701 4th Ave S

Amenities
2 beds/ 2.5 baths 1,225 sqft Renovated Townhouse, in a Downtown St Pete! - Beautiful townhome located in Downtown St. Petersburg!! Townhouse has hardwood floors, high ceilings, central ac, carpeted bedrooms, w/d hookups, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Located right in downtown, so you are walking distance from great shops, restaurants, and all the great DTSP amenities. Also easy access to I-275. Call today!!
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3443358)