700 5th St N, Apt 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Come check out this lovely shotgun style historic apartment located in the Historic Uptown neighborhood in St Petersburg. Water/sewage/trash included in your rent. This 2nd floor apartment has new AC units, new fans, a new fridge and a bonus room that can be used as a living area or office/den with lots of old windows for your natural lighting needs.



We are pet friendly, and just require pet information and a pet deposit of $250 per pet (subject to approval)



Live right across the street from the Round Lake Park, Studieaux yoga, Flatbread + Butter, and Pete's General store. Can walk downtown in minutes or rent a Coast bike and take a short ride. Access to 275 right outside the neighborhood. Minutes from Sunken Gardens, Mirror Lake library, downtown, Dali Museum, tons of hot spot restaurants and much more.



Due at move in:

$1150 security deposit

$1150 first month's rent (following month will be prorated if move in after 1st of month)

$150 one time administrative fee

$250 pet deposit (per pet; if applicable; subject to approval)



Contact Samantha today to see this property! If you like what you see, ask me for a link to our application ($60 per person) and provide $500 holding fee to secure the residence. (Will be applied to move in costs)