700 5th St N, Apt 4
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:45 AM

700 5th St N, Apt 4

700 5th Street North · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

700 5th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
yoga
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Come check out this lovely shotgun style historic apartment located in the Historic Uptown neighborhood in St Petersburg. Water/sewage/trash included in your rent. This 2nd floor apartment has new AC units, new fans, a new fridge and a bonus room that can be used as a living area or office/den with lots of old windows for your natural lighting needs.

We are pet friendly, and just require pet information and a pet deposit of $250 per pet (subject to approval)

Live right across the street from the Round Lake Park, Studieaux yoga, Flatbread + Butter, and Pete's General store. Can walk downtown in minutes or rent a Coast bike and take a short ride. Access to 275 right outside the neighborhood. Minutes from Sunken Gardens, Mirror Lake library, downtown, Dali Museum, tons of hot spot restaurants and much more.

Due at move in:
$1150 security deposit
$1150 first month's rent (following month will be prorated if move in after 1st of month)
$150 one time administrative fee
$250 pet deposit (per pet; if applicable; subject to approval)

Contact Samantha today to see this property! If you like what you see, ask me for a link to our application ($60 per person) and provide $500 holding fee to secure the residence. (Will be applied to move in costs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 5th St N, Apt 4 have any available units?
700 5th St N, Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 5th St N, Apt 4 have?
Some of 700 5th St N, Apt 4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 5th St N, Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
700 5th St N, Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 5th St N, Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 5th St N, Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 700 5th St N, Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 700 5th St N, Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 700 5th St N, Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 5th St N, Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 5th St N, Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 700 5th St N, Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 700 5th St N, Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 700 5th St N, Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 5th St N, Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 5th St N, Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

