700 51ST AVENUE NORTH
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM
700 51ST AVENUE NORTH
700 51st Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
700 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Non smoking petless family ready & children welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH have any available units?
700 51ST AVENUE NORTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
700 51ST AVENUE NORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH pet-friendly?
No, 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH offer parking?
No, 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH does not offer parking.
Does 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH have a pool?
No, 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH does not have a pool.
Does 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH have accessible units?
No, 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 51ST AVENUE NORTH does not have units with air conditioning.
