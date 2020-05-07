6923 Stonesthrow Cir N

Amenities

Call Robyn Guy-Danner at 727-463-7353 for details PRICE REDUCED Desirable Stone's Throw Condo First floor Updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, with a pond view. Freshly painted, new appliances, new counter tops, Back porch has been tiled. A desirable community for all ages and has a large relaxing pool deck, heated spa, clubhouse & tennis courts. Minutes to beautiful Gulf of Mexico Beaches and Downtown St Pete. Walk to Tyrone Square Mall, bus lines, new Cobb movie theater, etc and enjoy one of the main hubs of St Pete's shopping and dining. Nearby are the Pinellas Trail and the Saturday morning Azalea Farmers Market. No pets allowed.

On BHHSFPG Managed properties there is an administrative fee at time of lease renewal and lease termination in the amount of $125.00. There is an optional filter delivery service available for BBHFLPG managed homes for $9.50 per month no matter how many filters the home may need.