Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6923 Stonesthrow Cir N
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

6923 Stonesthrow Cir N

6923 Stonesthrow Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

6923 Stonesthrow Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Call Robyn Guy-Danner at 727-463-7353 for details PRICE REDUCED Desirable Stone's Throw Condo First floor Updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, with a pond view. Freshly painted, new appliances, new counter tops, Back porch has been tiled. A desirable community for all ages and has a large relaxing pool deck, heated spa, clubhouse & tennis courts. Minutes to beautiful Gulf of Mexico Beaches and Downtown St Pete. Walk to Tyrone Square Mall, bus lines, new Cobb movie theater, etc and enjoy one of the main hubs of St Pete's shopping and dining. Nearby are the Pinellas Trail and the Saturday morning Azalea Farmers Market. No pets allowed.
On BHHSFPG Managed properties there is an administrative fee at time of lease renewal and lease termination in the amount of $125.00. There is an optional filter delivery service available for BBHFLPG managed homes for $9.50 per month no matter how many filters the home may need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N have any available units?
6923 Stonesthrow Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N have?
Some of 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Stonesthrow Cir N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N offer parking?
No, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N does not offer parking.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N have a pool?
Yes, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N has a pool.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N have accessible units?
No, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N has units with dishwashers.
