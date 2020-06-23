All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

6908 Stones Throw Cir N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6908 Stones Throw Cir N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a clean move in ready ground floor unit. No carpet here, floors are updated with a new waterproof laminate floor, updated tile in baths. Close by the pool and Pinellas Trail. Tyrone mall is blocks away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have any available units?
6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have?
Some of 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus