This is a clean move in ready ground floor unit. No carpet here, floors are updated with a new waterproof laminate floor, updated tile in baths. Close by the pool and Pinellas Trail. Tyrone mall is blocks away
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have any available units?
6908 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.