6840 12th St N

6840 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6840 12th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2/1 in Meadowlawn! - Adorable and recently updated 2 bedroom located in desirable Meadowlawn neighborhood. Tile flooring throughout, an updated kitchen, 2 large bedrooms with a bonus/Florida room, large fenced in yard, shed for storage, and carport. This home really has it all! Minutes from downtown St. Pete, 4th St, and I-275 making this a convenient and central location!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4157855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 12th St N have any available units?
6840 12th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6840 12th St N have?
Some of 6840 12th St N's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 12th St N currently offering any rent specials?
6840 12th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 12th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 12th St N is pet friendly.
Does 6840 12th St N offer parking?
Yes, 6840 12th St N offers parking.
Does 6840 12th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 12th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 12th St N have a pool?
No, 6840 12th St N does not have a pool.
Does 6840 12th St N have accessible units?
Yes, 6840 12th St N has accessible units.
Does 6840 12th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6840 12th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
