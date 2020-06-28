All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

6825 Stonesthrow Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Looking for a great rental? Look no more! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious condo in well maintained, tropical & centrally located Stones Throw complex. Everything you’ll want is just a stones throw away. Shopping, groceries, restaurants, schools, parks, the Pinellas Trail, and of course our pristine sandy beaches nearby. This unit features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood stairs & living room, tile flooring in kitchen, dining & baths, large master suite with walk in closet & dual master bathroom sinks, custom kitchen wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, in unit washer & dryer, and a balcony overlooking a water fountain and the pool area. This community is for all ages & has a large relaxing pool deck, heated spa, clubhouse & tennis courts. Hurry! This one won’t last long! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have any available units?
6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have?
Some of 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
