6825 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Looking for a great rental? Look no more! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious condo in well maintained, tropical & centrally located Stones Throw complex. Everything you’ll want is just a stones throw away. Shopping, groceries, restaurants, schools, parks, the Pinellas Trail, and of course our pristine sandy beaches nearby. This unit features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood stairs & living room, tile flooring in kitchen, dining & baths, large master suite with walk in closet & dual master bathroom sinks, custom kitchen wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, in unit washer & dryer, and a balcony overlooking a water fountain and the pool area. This community is for all ages & has a large relaxing pool deck, heated spa, clubhouse & tennis courts. Hurry! This one won’t last long! No Pets.