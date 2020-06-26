All apartments in St. Petersburg
6822 31st Avenue North

Location

6822 31st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Welcome home to this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,727 sq ft home in Saint Petersburg, FL! Open and spacious living room area. Lovely kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Additional living area with cozy fire place. Amazing master suite and huge secondary rooms beautiful bathrooms throughout. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 31st Avenue North have any available units?
6822 31st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 31st Avenue North have?
Some of 6822 31st Avenue North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 31st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6822 31st Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 31st Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6822 31st Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 6822 31st Avenue North offer parking?
No, 6822 31st Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 6822 31st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 31st Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 31st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 6822 31st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 6822 31st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6822 31st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 31st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 31st Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
