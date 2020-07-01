All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

6810 Stonesthrow Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Stonesthrow Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Tucked inside the charming Stone's Throw Condominiums complex, this 2 bedroom condo boasts tile flooring throughout, proximity to community pool and recreation areas, a private balcony, and full term maintenance guarantees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have any available units?
6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have?
Some of 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.

