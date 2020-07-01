6810 Stonesthrow Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Tucked inside the charming Stone's Throw Condominiums complex, this 2 bedroom condo boasts tile flooring throughout, proximity to community pool and recreation areas, a private balcony, and full term maintenance guarantees!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have any available units?
6810 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.