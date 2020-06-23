All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
680 25th Ave S,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

680 25th Ave S,

680 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

680 25th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This truly, stunning home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and has a great open floorplan. The house has a lot of charming character, it features a balcony and Central AC and no carpet in the entire place! Also has washer & dryer connections.

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Katja a text or a call at 727-674-5576.

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
You can go to our website MomentumRentalsFL.com and click on "APPLY NOW." Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you are not qualified.
There is a $75 application fee for the first adult and $50 for each adult after. You can pay with a credit card online (takes at least 48 hours to process payment) or you can bring a money order to the showing if you want to process your application faster. ($75 for 1 adult, $125 for 2 adults, any additional adults need to add $50)

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
You will pay first month up front along with your security deposit and a pet fee if applicable. All move in fees must be paid in full before you can move in and must be in the form of a cashiers check or money order.

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 25th Ave S, have any available units?
680 25th Ave S, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 25th Ave S, have?
Some of 680 25th Ave S,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 25th Ave S, currently offering any rent specials?
680 25th Ave S, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 25th Ave S, pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 25th Ave S, is pet friendly.
Does 680 25th Ave S, offer parking?
No, 680 25th Ave S, does not offer parking.
Does 680 25th Ave S, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 25th Ave S, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 25th Ave S, have a pool?
No, 680 25th Ave S, does not have a pool.
Does 680 25th Ave S, have accessible units?
No, 680 25th Ave S, does not have accessible units.
Does 680 25th Ave S, have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 25th Ave S, does not have units with dishwashers.
