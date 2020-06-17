6796 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 Meadowlawn
Amenities
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan. 2 bedrooms one bath block home with garage. Kitchen dining and living room open. Easy care travertine floors, ceiling fans, granite counter tops and raised bar in kitchen. Ready for quick occupancy. June 8, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6796 16TH STREET N have any available units?
6796 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.