Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:33 PM

6796 16TH STREET N

6796 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6796 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan. 2 bedrooms one bath block home with garage. Kitchen dining and living room open. Easy care travertine floors, ceiling fans, granite counter tops and raised bar in kitchen. Ready for quick occupancy. June 8, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6796 16TH STREET N have any available units?
6796 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6796 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 6796 16TH STREET N's amenities include granite counters, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6796 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6796 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6796 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6796 16TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6796 16TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 6796 16TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 6796 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6796 16TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6796 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6796 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6796 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6796 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6796 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6796 16TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
