Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
667 17TH AVENUE S
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

667 17TH AVENUE S

667 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

667 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with carpet throughout. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen. Central heat & air. Near the 4th Street South Business District with public transportation, restaurants, easy access to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 17TH AVENUE S have any available units?
667 17TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 667 17TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 667 17TH AVENUE S's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 17TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
667 17TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 17TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 667 17TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 667 17TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 667 17TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 667 17TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 17TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 17TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 667 17TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 667 17TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 667 17TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 667 17TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 667 17TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

