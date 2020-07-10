665 18th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Bartlett Park
Amenities
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 2 Bedroom in Quiet 4 unit complex. Fresh Paint, Neat and Clean, Minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, I-275, Shopping, Restaurants,Across from St. Petersburg Tennis Complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 665 18th Ave S have any available units?
665 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.