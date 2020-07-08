665 1/2 28th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Must see this beautiful new renovated duplex! This unit is on the second floor - We accept section 8



This unit is on the 2nd floor, Must see this beautiful new renovated duplex!! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Features upgrades which include: open floor plan, wood laminate flooring throughout, beautiful new kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops. The bathrooms has been renovated also. Fenced property offers a private back yard. Enjoy your morning coffee or entertain your guests in the patio. The property is conveniently located close to beaches, attractions, shopping and restaurants. Near schools are Lakewood Elementary, Bay Point Middle School, Lakewood High School.



(RLNE5726156)