St. Petersburg, FL
665 1/2 28th Ave S
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

665 1/2 28th Ave S

665 1/2 28th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

665 1/2 28th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Must see this beautiful new renovated duplex! This unit is on the second floor - We accept section 8

This unit is on the 2nd floor, Must see this beautiful new renovated duplex!! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Features upgrades which include: open floor plan, wood laminate flooring throughout, beautiful new kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops. The bathrooms has been renovated also. Fenced property offers a private back yard. Enjoy your morning coffee or entertain your guests in the patio. The property is conveniently located close to beaches, attractions, shopping and restaurants. Near schools are Lakewood Elementary, Bay Point Middle School, Lakewood High School.

(RLNE5726156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 1/2 28th Ave S have any available units?
665 1/2 28th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 1/2 28th Ave S have?
Some of 665 1/2 28th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 1/2 28th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
665 1/2 28th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 1/2 28th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 665 1/2 28th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 665 1/2 28th Ave S offer parking?
No, 665 1/2 28th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 665 1/2 28th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 1/2 28th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 1/2 28th Ave S have a pool?
No, 665 1/2 28th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 665 1/2 28th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 665 1/2 28th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 665 1/2 28th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 1/2 28th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

