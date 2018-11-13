6609 Poinsettia Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707 Pasadena on The Gulf
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM UPDATED HOME IN A QUIET ST PETERSBURG COMMUNITY VERY CLOSE TO BEACHES INCLUDING ST PETE BEACH. HOME FEATURES NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BACK YARD, MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S have any available units?
6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.