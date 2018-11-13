All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S

6609 Poinsettia Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Poinsettia Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM UPDATED HOME IN A QUIET ST PETERSBURG COMMUNITY VERY CLOSE TO BEACHES INCLUDING ST PETE BEACH. HOME FEATURES NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BACK YARD, MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S have any available units?
6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S have?
Some of 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 POINSETTIA AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

