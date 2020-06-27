Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6606 5th Ave N
Last updated December 12 2019 at 7:45 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6606 5th Ave N
6606 5th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6606 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COZY 1 BED 1 BATH ROOM HOME WITH PATIO AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND ST PETERSBURG COLLEGE. WATER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6606 5th Ave N have any available units?
6606 5th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 6606 5th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6606 5th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 5th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 5th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6606 5th Ave N offer parking?
No, 6606 5th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 6606 5th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 5th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 5th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6606 5th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6606 5th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6606 5th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 5th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 5th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 5th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6606 5th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
