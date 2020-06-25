All apartments in St. Petersburg
6600 Dartmouth Ave N

6600 Dartmouth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 about this St Pete College area Unfurnished house with real hardwood floors and a one car garage with a fenced yard, Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have any available units?
6600 Dartmouth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have?
Some of 6600 Dartmouth Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Dartmouth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Dartmouth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Dartmouth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N offers parking.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have a pool?
No, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
