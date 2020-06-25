Rent Calculator
6600 Dartmouth Ave N
6600 Dartmouth Ave N
6600 Dartmouth Avenue North
No Longer Available
Location
6600 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 about this St Pete College area Unfurnished house with real hardwood floors and a one car garage with a fenced yard, Pet friendly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have any available units?
6600 Dartmouth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have?
Some of 6600 Dartmouth Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 6600 Dartmouth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Dartmouth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Dartmouth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N offers parking.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have a pool?
No, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Dartmouth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Dartmouth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
