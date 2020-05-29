Rent Calculator
642 51ST AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
642 51ST AVENUE N
642 51st Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
642 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
This is a must see, 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath/ 2 Car Garage townhome in Bay Breeze, TOP LOCATION, Private back porch , Many Upgrades , MOVE IN READY 2/1/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have any available units?
642 51ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 642 51ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 642 51ST AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 642 51ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
642 51ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 51ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 642 51ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 642 51ST AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 51ST AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 642 51ST AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 642 51ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 51ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
