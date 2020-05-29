All apartments in St. Petersburg
642 51ST AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

642 51ST AVENUE N

642 51st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

642 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
This is a must see, 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath/ 2 Car Garage townhome in Bay Breeze, TOP LOCATION, Private back porch , Many Upgrades , MOVE IN READY 2/1/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have any available units?
642 51ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 51ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 642 51ST AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 51ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
642 51ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 51ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 642 51ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 642 51ST AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 51ST AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 642 51ST AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 642 51ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 642 51ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 51ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
