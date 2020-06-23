6398 40th Ave N.

Amenities
Brand new Renovated Home with lots of living space and fenced yard! - Call Agent Directly for showings Mike @ 813-407-8990
TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1312390?accessKey=5c19
This beautifully renovated home features over 1800sf of living space. Large open floorplan with brand new kitchen renovation, both bathrooms have been renovated, new hardwood flooring throughout, Brand new dual HVAC system, New water heater, new wiring and plumbing, new windows, and on and on. Home has a fenced in back yard, oversized one car garage, and a HUGE screened in patio.
Home is now ready for viewing.
Requirements: 12 month min lease, one month sec deposits, tenants must pass a credit/background check, NO PETS permitted.
