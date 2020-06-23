All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6398 40th Ave N.

6398 40th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6398 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Brand new Renovated Home with lots of living space and fenced yard! - Call Agent Directly for showings Mike @ 813-407-8990

TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1312390?accessKey=5c19

This beautifully renovated home features over 1800sf of living space. Large open floorplan with brand new kitchen renovation, both bathrooms have been renovated, new hardwood flooring throughout, Brand new dual HVAC system, New water heater, new wiring and plumbing, new windows, and on and on. Home has a fenced in back yard, oversized one car garage, and a HUGE screened in patio.

Home is now ready for viewing.

Requirements: 12 month min lease, one month sec deposits, tenants must pass a credit/background check, NO PETS permitted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4597396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6398 40th Ave N. have any available units?
6398 40th Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6398 40th Ave N. have?
Some of 6398 40th Ave N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6398 40th Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
6398 40th Ave N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6398 40th Ave N. pet-friendly?
No, 6398 40th Ave N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6398 40th Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 6398 40th Ave N. does offer parking.
Does 6398 40th Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6398 40th Ave N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6398 40th Ave N. have a pool?
No, 6398 40th Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 6398 40th Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 6398 40th Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 6398 40th Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6398 40th Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
