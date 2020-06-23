6398 40th Ave N.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Brand new Renovated Home with lots of living space and fenced yard! - Call Agent Directly for showings Mike @ 813-407-8990



TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1312390?accessKey=5c19



This beautifully renovated home features over 1800sf of living space. Large open floorplan with brand new kitchen renovation, both bathrooms have been renovated, new hardwood flooring throughout, Brand new dual HVAC system, New water heater, new wiring and plumbing, new windows, and on and on. Home has a fenced in back yard, oversized one car garage, and a HUGE screened in patio.



Home is now ready for viewing.



Requirements: 12 month min lease, one month sec deposits, tenants must pass a credit/background check, NO PETS permitted.



No Pets Allowed



