Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD

6357 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6357 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very rare opportunity to live in beautiful Isla Del Sol, in this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit. This property is well appointed with furniture and décor. It can be rented with the with the furniture and the décor is optional. It offers many updates including the appliance, kitchen and flooring. There is a lovely lanai that has wonderful views of 2 ponds with the fountains flowing, where you can sit back and relax. This may be the best value for a unit in this sprawling golf community with lush landscapes and the bay near by. This beautiful property can be rented for 6 months and up to a year. Starting May 22

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD have any available units?
6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD have?
Some of 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD offer parking?
No, 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD have a pool?
No, 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD has units with dishwashers.
