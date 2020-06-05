6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator

Very rare opportunity to live in beautiful Isla Del Sol, in this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit. This property is well appointed with furniture and décor. It can be rented with the with the furniture and the décor is optional. It offers many updates including the appliance, kitchen and flooring. There is a lovely lanai that has wonderful views of 2 ponds with the fountains flowing, where you can sit back and relax. This may be the best value for a unit in this sprawling golf community with lush landscapes and the bay near by. This beautiful property can be rented for 6 months and up to a year. Starting May 22