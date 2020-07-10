Rent Calculator
St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S.
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6311 EMERSON AVENUE S
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM
6311 EMERSON AVENUE S
6311 Emerson Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location
6311 Emerson Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Open-floor plan. Feels bigger than square footage. Completely remodeled with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, modern back-splash. Large, private backyard. Pinellas Trail behind the house. Great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S have any available units?
6311 EMERSON AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S have?
Some of 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
6311 EMERSON AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 EMERSON AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
