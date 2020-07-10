All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 627 6th Ave. N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
627 6th Ave. N.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:31 PM

627 6th Ave. N.

627 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

627 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONTACT BETH 727.888.5225 FOR SHOWINGS

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 6th Ave. N. have any available units?
627 6th Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 627 6th Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
627 6th Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 6th Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 6th Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. offer parking?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not offer parking.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus