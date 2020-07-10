Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
627 6th Ave. N.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:31 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
627 6th Ave. N.
627 6th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
627 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONTACT BETH 727.888.5225 FOR SHOWINGS
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have any available units?
627 6th Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 627 6th Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
627 6th Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 6th Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 6th Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. offer parking?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not offer parking.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 6th Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 6th Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.
