6265 SUN BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unfurnished unit with open water view on Boca Ciega Bay. The unit has an updated kitchen, master bath and tile floors. You can enjoy watching the boats and beautiful sunsets. Sorry, no pets or smoking.