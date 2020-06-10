All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6265 SUN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6265 SUN BOULEVARD
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

6265 SUN BOULEVARD

6265 Sun Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6265 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unfurnished unit with open water view on Boca Ciega Bay. The unit has an updated kitchen, master bath and tile floors. You can enjoy watching the boats and beautiful sunsets. Sorry, no pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 SUN BOULEVARD have any available units?
6265 SUN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6265 SUN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6265 SUN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6265 SUN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6265 SUN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 SUN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6265 SUN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6265 SUN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6265 SUN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6265 SUN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6265 SUN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 SUN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6265 SUN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6265 SUN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6265 SUN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 SUN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6265 SUN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus