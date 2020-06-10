6211 SUN BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Waterfront Isla del Sol spacious corner 2 bed 2 bath condo with wide open water views from every window. The views are incredible, The condo has a large private balcony that overlooks Boca Ciega Bay. Prime parking space under the building in the garage. Fully furnished with every amenity needed for your stay, split plan with ample storage. Minutes to the beach, Ft De Soto, Shopping and fine dining. Available July 20th, 2020 until November 30, 2020. Sorry no pets. Second bedroom has a Murphy bed. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Call for rates. They do vary for length of stay and time of year.