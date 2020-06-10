All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

6211 SUN BOULEVARD

6211 Sun Boulevard South · (727) 687-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6211 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waterfront Isla del Sol spacious corner 2 bed 2 bath condo with wide open water views from every window. The views are incredible, The condo has a large private balcony that overlooks Boca Ciega Bay. Prime parking space under the building in the garage. Fully furnished with every amenity needed for your stay, split plan with ample storage. Minutes to the beach, Ft De Soto, Shopping and fine dining. Available July 20th, 2020 until November 30, 2020. Sorry no pets. Second bedroom has a Murphy bed. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Call for rates. They do vary for length of stay and time of year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have any available units?
6211 SUN BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6211 SUN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 SUN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6211 SUN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 SUN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
