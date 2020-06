Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated media room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

This home is located in the great neighborhood- nice, safe location. Centrally located near the beaches, shopping mall, movie theater, restaurants and 10 minutes to downtown St Pete. Three bedroom two bath renovated home. Call now or appointment to show. Owner may consider seasonal rental.