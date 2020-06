Amenities

Come see this Old Northeast bungalow that has been completely remodeled. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with real hard wood floors, modern fixtures, and all new appliances. The home has a gas burning fireplace as well as a 1-car garage and driveway for extra parking. Street parking is also available. The home also has a brand new washer, dryer, and AC. All you have to bring are your belongings.