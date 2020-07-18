618 93rd Ave N 5

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

618 93rd North - Property Id: 314497



CONTACT US FIRST BEFORE FILLING OUT ONLINE APPLICATION TO VERIFY APT IS AVAILABLE. APPLICATION IS NON REFUNDABLE.

Details:

Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #5). Close to shopping. Onsite laundry. You pay your own electric. There is a $25 per person monthly charge for Water/Sewer and Trash Removal. 1 month Security + 1 month rent to move in.



There is a $300 Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $45 application fee that includes credit, background, & eviction check. Negative credit history may result in denial or require higher deposit. Email is ok however if you are seriously interested in the apartment you should call. Must have verifiable employment history. We speak Spanish. Se Habla Espanol.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314497

Property Id 314497



(RLNE5910563)