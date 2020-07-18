All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

618 93rd Ave N 5

618 93rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

618 93rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
618 93rd North - Property Id: 314497

CONTACT US FIRST BEFORE FILLING OUT ONLINE APPLICATION TO VERIFY APT IS AVAILABLE. APPLICATION IS NON REFUNDABLE.
Details:
Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #5). Close to shopping. Onsite laundry. You pay your own electric. There is a $25 per person monthly charge for Water/Sewer and Trash Removal. 1 month Security + 1 month rent to move in.

There is a $300 Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $45 application fee that includes credit, background, & eviction check. Negative credit history may result in denial or require higher deposit. Email is ok however if you are seriously interested in the apartment you should call. Must have verifiable employment history. We speak Spanish. Se Habla Espanol.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314497
Property Id 314497

(RLNE5910563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 93rd Ave N 5 have any available units?
618 93rd Ave N 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 93rd Ave N 5 have?
Some of 618 93rd Ave N 5's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 93rd Ave N 5 currently offering any rent specials?
618 93rd Ave N 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 93rd Ave N 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 93rd Ave N 5 is pet friendly.
Does 618 93rd Ave N 5 offer parking?
No, 618 93rd Ave N 5 does not offer parking.
Does 618 93rd Ave N 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 93rd Ave N 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 93rd Ave N 5 have a pool?
No, 618 93rd Ave N 5 does not have a pool.
Does 618 93rd Ave N 5 have accessible units?
No, 618 93rd Ave N 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 618 93rd Ave N 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 93rd Ave N 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
