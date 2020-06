Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Single Family Home is available for you now! The house is recently updated and have Central A/C. There are Washer and Dryer hook ups at the property

The property is located close to Downtown St Petersburg, close to I-275.

To schedule a showing text or call Katja at 727-674-5576.



Application fee: $75.00 for the first applicant and $50.00 for all other applicants