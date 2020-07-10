6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful 2/2 waterfront condo located in the tropical paradise of Isla Del Sol. [Leased 2/1/20-3/31/20] Just a few steps to the heated pool and spa. The community features include walking paths, fishing piers and gorgeous landscaping. This unit has it all.... Just pack your bags and you'll be living in paradise in no time! Sight see dolphins and birds, go fishing, take a swim, or just relax on the beach. Local activities for everyone! St. Pete and Pass-a-grille beaches just over the bridge! Tierra Verde, and Fort. Desoto Park with its award-winning beaches are right down the bayway. Plenty of local dining and shopping to enjoy. Convenient access to the Interstate and International Airports. Don't miss this incredible opportunity in paradise, Call to schedule your showing today! Washer and Dryer in Unit. Sorry, No Pets.