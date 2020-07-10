All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:01 AM

6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602

6145 Sun Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6145 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 2/2 waterfront condo located in the tropical paradise of Isla Del Sol. [Leased 2/1/20-3/31/20] Just a few steps to the heated pool and spa. The community features include walking paths, fishing piers and gorgeous landscaping. This unit has it all.... Just pack your bags and you'll be living in paradise in no time! Sight see dolphins and birds, go fishing, take a swim, or just relax on the beach. Local activities for everyone! St. Pete and Pass-a-grille beaches just over the bridge! Tierra Verde, and Fort. Desoto Park with its award-winning beaches are right down the bayway. Plenty of local dining and shopping to enjoy. Convenient access to the Interstate and International Airports. Don't miss this incredible opportunity in paradise, Call to schedule your showing today! Washer and Dryer in Unit. Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 have any available units?
6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 have?
Some of 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 currently offering any rent specials?
6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 pet-friendly?
No, 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 offer parking?
No, 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 does not offer parking.
Does 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 have a pool?
Yes, 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 has a pool.
Does 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 have accessible units?
No, 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 SUN BOULEVARD 602 has units with dishwashers.

