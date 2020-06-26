Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6048 24TH AVENUE N
6048 24TH AVENUE N
6048 24th Avenue North
·
St. Petersburg
Location
6048 24th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 3 bath available for 12 month lease near Northwest Park. Back Deck, Fenced yard, Lawn Maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6048 24TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6048 24TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6048 24TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6048 24TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6048 24TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6048 24TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 24TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6048 24TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 6048 24TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6048 24TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6048 24TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6048 24TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 24TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6048 24TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6048 24TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6048 24TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 24TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6048 24TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
