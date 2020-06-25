All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 600 75th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
600 75th Ave N
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

600 75th Ave N

600 75th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

600 75th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
FURNISHED: Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom furnished home at 875 square feet with a FENCED YARD & a 1 car carport. Full size front bedroom with neutral color carpet, ceiling fan, bed, dresser, night stand, wall mirror & plenty of closet space. 2nd bedroom has wood laminate flooring, ceiling fan, desk, book shelf & a good sized closet. Family Room features tile floors, ceiling fan, a flat screen tv, loveseat, sitting chair, floor lamp & a corner storage unit. Full eat in kitchen with tile floors, all appliances, lots of cabinets, lazy Susan storage cabinet, plenty of counter top space & a breakfast bar with 2 stools. Tub/shower combo with elegant vanity cabinet & faucet in bathroom. Neutral colors throughout, nice draperies, Inside Utility Room with a Samsung washer & dryer included, security system, lots of storage inside the home & more. Newer roof, newer ac system & newer hot water heater. Monthly lawn mowing service included in rent. Hot tub & bbq grill for tenant's use with a gigantic fenced in back yard. Tenants must pay internet bill at $200 a month. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants & highways. Close proximity to Fossil Park Fire Station, Fossil Park, Willis S Johns Recreation Center, Fossil Park Pool, Progressive Insurance Corporate, St Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute, Jabil & other businesses. Easy commuting via I-275 to downtown Tampa, Westshore Financial District, St Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Bradenton/Sarasota & Manatee areas. This home is a must see! One small size dog allowed up to 35 lbs with a $300 non refundable pet fee, $100 pet application fee & $25 monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 75th Ave N have any available units?
600 75th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 75th Ave N have?
Some of 600 75th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 75th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
600 75th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 75th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 75th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 600 75th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 600 75th Ave N offers parking.
Does 600 75th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 75th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 75th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 600 75th Ave N has a pool.
Does 600 75th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 600 75th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 600 75th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 75th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus