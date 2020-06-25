600 75th Ave N

Amenities
FURNISHED: Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom furnished home at 875 square feet with a FENCED YARD & a 1 car carport. Full size front bedroom with neutral color carpet, ceiling fan, bed, dresser, night stand, wall mirror & plenty of closet space. 2nd bedroom has wood laminate flooring, ceiling fan, desk, book shelf & a good sized closet. Family Room features tile floors, ceiling fan, a flat screen tv, loveseat, sitting chair, floor lamp & a corner storage unit. Full eat in kitchen with tile floors, all appliances, lots of cabinets, lazy Susan storage cabinet, plenty of counter top space & a breakfast bar with 2 stools. Tub/shower combo with elegant vanity cabinet & faucet in bathroom. Neutral colors throughout, nice draperies, Inside Utility Room with a Samsung washer & dryer included, security system, lots of storage inside the home & more. Newer roof, newer ac system & newer hot water heater. Monthly lawn mowing service included in rent. Hot tub & bbq grill for tenant's use with a gigantic fenced in back yard. Tenants must pay internet bill at $200 a month. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants & highways. Close proximity to Fossil Park Fire Station, Fossil Park, Willis S Johns Recreation Center, Fossil Park Pool, Progressive Insurance Corporate, St Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute, Jabil & other businesses. Easy commuting via I-275 to downtown Tampa, Westshore Financial District, St Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Bradenton/Sarasota & Manatee areas. This home is a must see! One small size dog allowed up to 35 lbs with a $300 non refundable pet fee, $100 pet application fee & $25 monthly pet rent.