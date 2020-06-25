600 75th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

FURNISHED: Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom furnished home at 875 square feet with a FENCED YARD & a 1 car carport. Full size front bedroom with neutral color carpet, ceiling fan, bed, dresser, night stand, wall mirror & plenty of closet space. 2nd bedroom has wood laminate flooring, ceiling fan, desk, book shelf & a good sized closet. Family Room features tile floors, ceiling fan, a flat screen tv, loveseat, sitting chair, floor lamp & a corner storage unit. Full eat in kitchen with tile floors, all appliances, lots of cabinets, lazy Susan storage cabinet, plenty of counter top space & a breakfast bar with 2 stools. Tub/shower combo with elegant vanity cabinet & faucet in bathroom. Neutral colors throughout, nice draperies, Inside Utility Room with a Samsung washer & dryer included, security system, lots of storage inside the home & more. Newer roof, newer ac system & newer hot water heater. Monthly lawn mowing service included in rent. Hot tub & bbq grill for tenant's use with a gigantic fenced in back yard. Tenants must pay internet bill at $200 a month. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants & highways. Close proximity to Fossil Park Fire Station, Fossil Park, Willis S Johns Recreation Center, Fossil Park Pool, Progressive Insurance Corporate, St Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute, Jabil & other businesses. Easy commuting via I-275 to downtown Tampa, Westshore Financial District, St Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Bradenton/Sarasota & Manatee areas. This home is a must see! One small size dog allowed up to 35 lbs with a $300 non refundable pet fee, $100 pet application fee & $25 monthly pet rent.