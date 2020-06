Amenities

55+plus COMMUNITY. Come and see this 2nd floor super clean and spacious (860) square ft, 1 bedroom with walk in closet, 1 bath unit. Rent includes water/sewer/, basic cable,trash, ground maintenance, assigned parking, private storage. Building is equipped with an elevator. Grounds are well maintained with mature trees. great location, plenty of room. Laundry room sits in the same floor.