Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:14 PM

5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S

5815 Erin Way South · (727) 251-3719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5815 Erin Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VERY LARGE! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 car garage unit located near the beaches! Spacious floor plan brings in lots of light, Fully remodeled CUSTOM KITCHEN and bathrooms look gorgeous! New STAINLESS appliances! IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. Large walk-in closets! Swimming pool in the complex perfect for relaxing on those hot summer days! Near I-275 access, south beaches and Fort DeSoto, shopping, and restaurants. No smoking. No pets. $1500/month, $1500 security deposit. $50 application fee per person 18+. Water, trash included!!!
CALL TODAY and ask about the 1/2 month rent special!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S have any available units?
5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S have?
Some of 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
