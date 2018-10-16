All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:44 AM

5712 17TH AVENUE N

5712 17th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5712 17th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS IS A MUST SEE, 3 BED / 2 BATH UPDATED HOME, SUPER NICE LOCATION CLOSE TO MALLS, BEACHES, DOWNTOWN ST. PETERSBURG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 17TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5712 17TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 5712 17TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5712 17TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 17TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5712 17TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5712 17TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 5712 17TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 5712 17TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 17TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 17TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5712 17TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5712 17TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5712 17TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 17TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 17TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 17TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 17TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
