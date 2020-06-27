Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5700 1ST STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
St. Petersburg, FL
5700 1ST STREET N
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:36 AM
1 of 13
5700 1ST STREET N
5700 1st Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5700 1st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good location, Right off 54th ave and 1st street. 10 minutes from Downtown St.pete, 10 minutes to Gandy. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, large garage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5700 1ST STREET N have any available units?
5700 1ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5700 1ST STREET N have?
Some of 5700 1ST STREET N's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5700 1ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5700 1ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 1ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5700 1ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 5700 1ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5700 1ST STREET N offers parking.
Does 5700 1ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 1ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 1ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 5700 1ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5700 1ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5700 1ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 1ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 1ST STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
